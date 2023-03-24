Soda City Live: Women Connecting Women’s Mardi Gras Party and Silent Auction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Women Connecting Women, a local chapter of the American Women’s Association; will be hosting a Mardi Gras Themed fundraising event and silent auction Saturday, March 25th in Newberry.

The event will take place at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $35 dollars and attendees are asked to wear formal Mardi Gras attire.

(See flyer for more)

For tickets, click here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-party-silent-auction-tickets-546754105247?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.