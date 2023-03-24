Soda City Live: Getting the best value from a dog trainer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When you’re trying to have a well-trained dog, there are some critical steps to take at the beginning of the process. Geoff Ellinwood is the owner and operator of South Carolina K9 Academy.

He goes over the four critical steps that give you the best value for your time with a trainer.

#1 Commit to getting your dog AND yourself trained.

#2 List your training goals and issues and be specific.

#3 Have your dog evaluated before starting a training program.

#4 Ask questions.Learn more at https://www.sck9academy.com/about-us/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.