Soda City Live: Columbia Museum of Arts Hosts Semi- Annual Arts and Draughts Event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Museum of Arts is gearing up to host their semi-annual block party “Arts & Draughts”.

With live music, food, drinks art activities and more its an opportunity to hang out with friends and take part in an amazing community event.

The party will take place Friday, March 31st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and $5 for members.

Click here for more information.

https://www.columbiamuseum.org/events/arts-draughts-5

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday

