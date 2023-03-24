Soda City Live: Columbia Museum of Arts Hosts Semi- Annual Arts and Draughts Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Museum of Arts is gearing up to host their semi-annual block party “Arts & Draughts”.

With live music, food, drinks art activities and more its an opportunity to hang out with friends and take part in an amazing community event.

The party will take place Friday, March 31st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and $5 for members.

Click here for more information.

https://www.columbiamuseum.org/events/arts-draughts-5

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.