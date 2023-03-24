Soda City Live: 7 Sunday Presents: Kingdom Come Concert featuring Mali Music and Kristen Jamison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gospel music fans are in for a treat, live themed music production company 7Sunday, is partnering with several local organizations to host a “Kingdom Come” gospel concert.

The event will feature Grammy Award Winning Artist, Mali Music and South Carolina Native and Sunday’s Best Gospel Singer, Kristen Jamison who will both be performing live.

Proceeds from this event will benefit a local mentoring organization, https://www.facebook.com/DDGentlemen3

The concert will take place on Friday, March 31st at 7 p.m. a the Chapple Auditorium located on the campus of Allen University.

Tickets are$30, click here for more.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7sunday-presents-kingdom-come-tickets-585535401147

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.