Oscar Mayer’s ‘Wienermobile’ to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make three stops at local grocery stores this weekend in Columbia.

An Oscar Mayer spokesperson said the 27-foot-long Wienermobile would visit three Krogers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Midlands.

On Friday, you can catch the Wienermobile at the Kroger at 3403 Forest Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, at the Kroger at 10136 Two Notch Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday at the Kroger at 1028 Rober Branch Parkway from 11 am - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Wienermobile Tour website.

