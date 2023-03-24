SkyView
Oscar Mayer's 'Wienermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Midlands.
The Wienermobile is coming to Columbia.
The Wienermobile is coming to Columbia.(Source: Kraft Heinz)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make three stops at local grocery stores this weekend in Columbia.

An Oscar Mayer spokesperson said the 27-foot-long Wienermobile would visit three Krogers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Midlands.

On Friday, you can catch the Wienermobile at the Kroger at 3403 Forest Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, at the Kroger at 10136 Two Notch Road from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday at the Kroger at 1028 Rober Branch Parkway from 11 am - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Wienermobile Tour website.

