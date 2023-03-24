More information on man who killed his children and a decorated soldier at a Sumter home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – WIS has obtained more information about the man who killed two of his own children, his young stepdaughter, and a decorated soldier on Tuesday in Sumter.

RELATED CONTENT / “Please continue to pray for us;” says mother of three children murdered in Sumter

42-year-old Charles Edward Slacks Jr., a military veteran, shot and killed 5-year-old Aayden Holliday-Slacks, 6-year-old Aason Holliday-Slacks, and 11-year-old Ava Holliday at a home he co-owned with his ex-wife on Whitetail Circle, according to Sumter Police.

He also shot 38-year-old Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans.

Slacks took his own life after killing the children and Evans, police say.

According to an Army spokesman, Slacks served in the regular Army as a Track Vehicle Mechanic from June 1999 to July 2006. Slacks was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq from January 2003 to August 2003 and from January 2005 to January 2006.

Slacks held the rank of staff sergeant at the end of his service, according to an Army spokesman.

RELATED CONTENT / Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead

Slacks had 8 non-consecutive years of service with the Department of the Army Civilian and previously served at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and Fort Bliss, Texas.

He began at the U.S. Army Central as a civilian employee less than a month before the killings.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.