SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

Man plead guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
Man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
Man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina reports a Columbia man pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while being a felon.

A spokesperson with the office said on December 15, 2021, Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home of a victim.

The victim said she and 47-year-old Shondal Antwan Crim had stopped dating. She saw him at a gas station, they talked, and he tried to rekindle their relationship. She did not accept his proposal and left the gas station.

Investigators said Crim followed her and fired into her car with a gun at least two times, striking her car.

A week later, the police saw Crim at a gas station and arrested him according to authorities. They found a loaded Glock pistol in a holster inside his waistband. A search warrant was issued for his house, where investigators found additional ammunition along with a small amount of crack cocaine.

When taken into custody at police headquarters, Crim admitted the gun investigators found on him was the weapon he had during the shooting into the victim’s car.

Crim faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, he also is facing a fine of up to $250,000 and six years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment.

He is being charged with possessing a firearm based upon prior convictions for possession of crack, possession of a stolen car, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute in the proximity of a school, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, and burglary.

Crim will be sentenced after United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis receives and reviews the sentencing report made by the U.S. Probation Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
Man climbing tower in West Columbia is taken to ground by officials
Man with prosthetic leg who climbed transmission tower in West Columbia is brought down safely
Aletha Holliday posted the following statement on Facebook alongside pictures of her late...
“Please continue to pray for us;” says mother of three children murdered in Sumter
Relatives tell WIS that 27-year-old Dekwan Lamont Murphy was the victim of a fatal shooting...
Young father murdered outside of Columbia townhome: “It doesn’t add up”
Newberry sheriff reports uptick in scams and forgery
$800 Walmart scam, among others, reported in Newberry County

Latest News

Soda City Live: 11th Annual Herb Festival
Soda City Live: 11th Annual Herb Festival
Soda City Live: Rayana Briggs- Road to Representation
Soda City Live: Rayana Briggs- Road to Representation
Soda City Live: 7Sunday Presents: Kingdom Come
Soda City Live: 7Sunday Presents: Kingdom Come
Soda City Live: Mardi Gras Party and Silent Auction
Soda City Live: Mardi Gras Party and Silent Auction