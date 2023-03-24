Midlands man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina reports a Columbia man pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while being a felon.

A spokesperson with the office said on December 15, 2021, Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home of a victim.

The victim said she and 47-year-old Shondal Antwan Crim had stopped dating. She saw him at a gas station, they talked, and he tried to rekindle their relationship. She did not accept his proposal and left the gas station.

Investigators said Crim followed her and fired into her car with a gun at least two times, striking her car.

A week later, the police saw Crim at a gas station and arrested him according to authorities. They found a loaded Glock pistol in a holster inside his waistband. A search warrant was issued for his house, where investigators found additional ammunition along with a small amount of crack cocaine.

When taken into custody at police headquarters, Crim admitted the gun investigators found on him was the weapon he had during the shooting into the victim’s car.

Crim faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, he also is facing a fine of up to $250,000 and six years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment.

He is being charged with possessing a firearm based upon prior convictions for possession of crack, possession of a stolen car, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute in the proximity of a school, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, and burglary.

Crim will be sentenced after United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis receives and reviews the sentencing report made by the U.S. Probation Office.

