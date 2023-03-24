SkyView
Man arrested for receiving stolen goods valued at more than $10,000

Deputies announced on Friday the arrest of 54-year-old Yong Li Dong. Dong was charged with receiving stolen goods, valued at $10,000 or more and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSD) arrested a man after he was discovered to have hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise in his home.

Deputies announced on Friday the arrest of 54-year-old Yong Li Dong. Dong was charged with receiving stolen goods, valued at $10,000 or more and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to a press release, on Thursday, March 23, RCSD assisted Columbia Police investigators with a search warrant at Dong’s home in the 200 block of Indigo Springs Drive in reference to the theft of medical equipment from a local hospital.

Deputies said investigators discovered hundreds of items while in the home, many with security tags that were consistent with RCSD shoplifting cases in the area.

Investigators returned to the home later at night after obtaining another search warrant.

Deputies said investigators worked through the night and into today sorting through each room which was piled floor-to-ceiling with merchandise, much of it believed stolen.

The stolen merchandise is valued at around $500,000, according to an estimation made by investigators.

Loss prevention staff from Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot, Target and others were on the scene to collect the items taken from their respective stores. Deputies say the stores will conduct an inventory and report back to investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing to determine how Dong obtained the stolen merchandise and why.

