Juvenile correctional officer accused of trying to bring drugs into jail

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a juvenile correctional officer at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) who is accused of trying to bring drugs into Lee Correctional Institute.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded on Thursday to reports of a person attempting to bring contraband into the facility using a drone.

During the investigation, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Barbara Blackwell Smith. Deputies said they found Smith in possession of packages of tobacco and drugs allegedly intended to go to the facility.

According to a press release deputies seized about five pounds of loose tobacco, 1512 grams of marijuana, 94 grams of cocaine base (Crack), 268 grams of methamphetamine, and 472 grams of heroin.

Smith was charged with introduction of contraband, criminal conspiracy, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and is currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting bond.

At the time of her arrest, deputies said Smith was suspended from her job.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General assisted with the investigation.

