Health U: March is Workplace Eye Wellness Month

Dr. Michelle Spittler, optometrist with Lexington Medical Eye Care Associates at Lexington Medical Center offers some tips on keeping your vision its best.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many of us look at computer screens all day at work. In fact, the average person spends seven hours a day on digital devices. Today, Dr. Michelle Spittler, an optometrist with Lexington Medical Eye Care Associates at Lexington Medical Center offers some tips on keeping your vision its best

