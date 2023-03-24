SkyView
Grammy Winning, Parker Quartet Present “The Beethoven Project”

In partnership with Historic Columbia, the concerts are held in historic venues in the city
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In celebration of its 10th anniversary as artist-in-residence at the University of South Carolina, they are performing Beethoven’s complete string quartets in a six-part concert series that started March 23rd and goes through March 30.

In partnership with Historic Columbia, the concerts are held in historic venues in the city, some of which existed in Beethoven’s lifetime.

