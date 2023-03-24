Grammy Winning, Parker Quartet Present “The Beethoven Project”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In celebration of its 10th anniversary as artist-in-residence at the University of South Carolina, they are performing Beethoven’s complete string quartets in a six-part concert series that started March 23rd and goes through March 30.

In partnership with Historic Columbia, the concerts are held in historic venues in the city, some of which existed in Beethoven’s lifetime.

