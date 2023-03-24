SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday - Atlas

Atlas is a 6-year-old Corgi mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Atlas is a 6-year-old Corgi mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Atlas is a 6-year-old Corgi mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Atlas weighs around 40 pounds. He is what we call a “low-rider” because of his adorable long body and short legs! We rescued Atlas from a severely overcrowded municipal shelter where he was living in a kennel with 3 other dogs. He is a gentleman in all senses of the word. Atlas is super friendly and very well-behaved with a calm energy level. He is a great car rider and would love to travel with you and experience new, fun places. Being outside and soaking up the sunshine is one of his favorite things to do! Atlas also loves to be a couch potato and would be a fabulous Netflix and Chill companion. He promises to hold your hand during the scary parts of the movies! Atlas loves just about everyone, except for kiddos. But, he does love dogs!

Atlas is one of many dogs that come through our rescue that are heartworm positive. He is currently on treatment and needs a laidback home life while his medications slowly get rid of the heartworms. Atlas wants to use his diagnosis to educate as many dog owners as possible! Heartworm treatment can be very expensive and can also be very hard on some dogs. This can all be easily prevented with a chewable tablet for as little as $10 a month. All dogs – indoor and outdoor – can contract heartworms and should therefore be on monthly prevention for life!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
Man climbing tower in West Columbia is taken to ground by officials
Man with prosthetic leg who climbed transmission tower in West Columbia is brought down safely
Aletha Holliday posted the following statement on Facebook alongside pictures of her late...
“Please continue to pray for us;” says mother of three children murdered in Sumter
Newberry sheriff reports uptick in scams and forgery
$800 Walmart scam, among others, reported in Newberry County
South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom
S.C. Comptroller General resigning after accounting error

Latest News

Atlas is a 6-year-old Corgi mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friend Friday - Atlas
Grow your pizza toppings right at home.
Now is the time to plant a pizza garden
Now is the time to plant a pizza garden
WIS 10 Awareness
Awareness: Roots of the Gullah Geechee Language