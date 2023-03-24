Furry Friend Friday - Atlas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Atlas is a 6-year-old Corgi mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Atlas weighs around 40 pounds. He is what we call a “low-rider” because of his adorable long body and short legs! We rescued Atlas from a severely overcrowded municipal shelter where he was living in a kennel with 3 other dogs. He is a gentleman in all senses of the word. Atlas is super friendly and very well-behaved with a calm energy level. He is a great car rider and would love to travel with you and experience new, fun places. Being outside and soaking up the sunshine is one of his favorite things to do! Atlas also loves to be a couch potato and would be a fabulous Netflix and Chill companion. He promises to hold your hand during the scary parts of the movies! Atlas loves just about everyone, except for kiddos. But, he does love dogs!

Atlas is one of many dogs that come through our rescue that are heartworm positive. He is currently on treatment and needs a laidback home life while his medications slowly get rid of the heartworms. Atlas wants to use his diagnosis to educate as many dog owners as possible! Heartworm treatment can be very expensive and can also be very hard on some dogs. This can all be easily prevented with a chewable tablet for as little as $10 a month. All dogs – indoor and outdoor – can contract heartworms and should therefore be on monthly prevention for life!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.