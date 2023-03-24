Former Prisma Health employee arrested after being accused of stealing medical equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a former Prisma Health employee has been arrested after accusations of stealing medical equipment from a local Columbia hospital.

Chief W.H. ‘Skip” Holbrook said 36-year-old Gregory L. Gill, is behind bars after allegedly stealing medical equipment worth thousands of dollars from Prisma Health.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage determining Gill allegedly stole an electrocardiogram machine worth an estimated $25,000 from Prisma Health Baptist at 1330 Taylor Street.

On March 1, a security team notified officers that additional equipment was missing and presumed to be stolen including two ‘Welch Allyn’ machines worth between $30,000-$50,000 and a mobile computer worth $8,000 said policemen.

Investigators believe there may be more items that may have been stolen for resale purposes.

Authorities have recovered the majority of the medical items from a home at Indigo Springs Drive.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation and there may be additional arrests to come.

Gill was being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, he was released after a judge set a $40,000 bond.

