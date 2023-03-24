FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs soar to the upper 80s for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs will be soaring today, making it to the upper 80s this afternoon, along with a great deal of sunshine.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Early temperatures settle in this morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will see likely highs into the upper 80s, with abundant sunshine for the region.

Isolated storm chances return to the forecast Saturday as we push into the afternoon. Highs can still reach the low 80s.

Sunday morning looks drier, but showers look to return later into the day, being likely for Sunday night.

Rain rolls into Monday with cloudier skies. Highs for the afternoon fall back a bit to temperatures near 75 degrees.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Good morning and happy Friday! We have average temperatures early in the upper 50s, with a good deal of clearing.

Later today, we have more sunshine and upper 80s by the afternoon. A day to turn on the A/C!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A cold front moves into the region Saturday and that increases our potential to see spotty showers and a few storms. P.M. highs look to still top out just above 80.

Partly sunny skies should win out on Sunday, with highs again making their way to the lower 80s. Late day showers are possible, with more overnight.

WIS (WIS)

Rain showers hold into the start of our work and school week. Monday highs fall back to the mid-70s.

Some light rain could linger into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday fall even more, back to the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A great deal of sunshine with slightly warmer highs back to the upper 80s.

Saturday: Spotty showers with a few afternoon storms possible, along with breaks of sun. Milder morning lows in the low 60s, with an afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs again around 80 or just above. Later day showers are possible, being likely into Sunday night.

Monday: Rain showers hold into Monday, with highs backing off a bit to the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Some showers linger with later day breaks of sun. Cooler highs in the upper 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.