FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms Saturday and Sunday then heavy rain moves in Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chance of scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday followed by another round of heavier rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

There’s a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon with some gusty winds up to 40 mph in any storm that does develop.

Another round showers and storms is likely on Sunday with some of the heavy side with gusty winds up to 40-50 mph.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Sunday night into Monday morning as a round heavy rain and storms moves into the region.

Rain totals are around 1-2″ for the Monday event.

A front stalls over the area and continues to bring more rain into Tuesday.

Drier weather finally returns Wednesday and Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today we have a 40% chance of a few scattered and storms. Most of the Midlands is hatched in a level 1 or marginal risk for the possibility of one or two storms to be on the stronger side and could turn into severe weather. Some storms move in during the late morning, then we have some development of stronger cells around Columbia and points east into the evening hours. High temps reach the lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A stationary front will then develop over the region tonight into Sunday leading to the possibility of more hit or miss showers and storms tomorrow. Once again we are under a marginal risk or level 1 threat that one or two storms on Sunday could be on the strong to severe side with downpours, gusty winds up to 50 mph and small hail possible.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Sunday night into Monday morning a shortwave in the upper levels of the atmosphere will ride along this stationary front producing a round of heavy rain and even more storms. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday morning as we could have 1-2 inches of rain which could make for a very wet commute as you head back to school and work after the weekend. We can have some gusty storms along with it as well. The heaviest rain happens from around midnight to 6am Monday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

A few on and off showers will linger throughout the daytime hours of Monday as well with highs in the upper 70s.

The front continues to be stalled over the region leading to the chance for another batch of showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler as highs will only reach the upper 60s.

High pressure finally builds over the region on Wednesday pushing the stationary front out into the Atlantic leading to drier and sunny conditions but still cool with highs in the middle 60s.

The calmer pattern continues Thursday and Friday with temperatures warming back up into the 70s.

Another round of unsettled weather returns next weekend producing rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Isolated showers with a few afternoon storms possible, along with breaks of sun. Temperatures staying warm with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Some stronger storms possible with downpours and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Heavy rain showers for the early morning hours with more hit or miss showers throughout the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Chance for more lingering showers on and off during the day. Cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Chilly start for the morning in the mid 40s and highs reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday: Low 40s in the morning and mid 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday: Increasing clouds and warmer with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.