Deputies make second arrest in connection with Lugoff Waffle House armed robbery

Mugshot of Jye’kwuan Dae-Sean Brown
Mugshot of Jye’kwuan Dae-Sean Brown(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is reporting deputies made a second arrest in connection with a March 7 Lugoff Waffle House armed robbery.

Investigations said they were able to identify and get arrest warrants for 19-year-old Jye’Kwuan Dae-Sean Brown in Columbia on Friday, March 24. Deputies say he is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting bond.

“Our investigators continue to work jointly with Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Police Department, and the SC State Law Enforcement Division to ensure no victim from any jurisdiction gets cheated out of justice. We expect more charges and more arrests in our on-going investigation,” said Sheriff Lee Boan,

