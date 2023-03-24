Columbia man pleads guilty to multiple federal drug charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina reports a Midlands man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a drug charge.

Officials say on July 8, 2021, 33-year-old Arma Victor Strong III was seen by a Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigator on surveillance selling drugs.

According to the investigation, the investigator was in an unmarked car in a parking lot of a motel on Nates Road when they saw a person walk over to an occupied car and saw a drug deal take place.

As the person walked away from the car, the investigator saw and took a photo of what appeared to be drugs in the person’s hands, said deputies.

While the car was leaving the area, the investigator radioed a marked patrol unit, the deputy conducted a traffic stop of the car on Two Notch Road after seeing the car do multiple traffic violations.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, the car was searched, and a shoebox containing marijuana and pills containing methamphetamine, and cocaine were found in the backseat.

Strong, the driver, admitted to possessing the drugs and having distributed some earlier said investigators.

Due to Strong being a felon, he cannot have firearms or ammunition based on his prior state convictions which include auto braking, possession of cocaine, domestic violence 2nd degree, assault & battery 2nd degree, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Strong faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison and a fine of $2,000,000 on the drug charge. After he serves his term, Strong will face a term of supervision of at least six years.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted the guilty plea and will sentence Strong after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

