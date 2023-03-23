Soda City Live: South Carolina’s Legislative Black Caucus Celebrates 50 Years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Legislative Black Caucus is celebrating 50 years of service this year.

They are also hosting several events to mark the occasion throughout the year, including their upcoming Minority Business Forecast Panel.

The panel discussion will take place at Brookland Baptist Church Friday, March 31st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Click here to register.

