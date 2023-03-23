SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: South Carolina’s Legislative Black Caucus Celebrates 50 Years

South Carolina's Legislative Black Caucus is celebrating 50 years of service this year.
South Carolina's Legislative Black Caucus is celebrating 50 years of service this year.(Soda City Live)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Legislative Black Caucus is celebrating 50 years of service this year.

They are also hosting several events to mark the occasion throughout the year, including their upcoming Minority Business Forecast Panel.

The panel discussion will take place at Brookland Baptist Church Friday, March 31st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Click here to register.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
CPD have found missing woman Sheryl Morehouse.
Columbia Police have found missing woman last seen wearing work uniform
Newberry sheriff reports uptick in scams and forgery
$800 Walmart scam, among others, reported in Newberry County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday
Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton...
Podcast hosts release statement after publishing private Murdaugh jail call

Latest News

Dyontae Jevon Gamble was arrested and charged with Murder, Assault and Battery 1st Degree,...
Man arrested and charged in connection with deadly drive by shooting in Manning
Richland Co. mother charged after investigation into how she cares for her children.
Columbia mother arrested for homicide by child abuse
Aletha Holliday posted the following statement on Facebook alongside pictures of her late...
“Please continue to pray for us;” says mother of three children murdered in Sumter
Police say the woman left the parking lot walking toward Park Road.
Lexington police looking to identify woman who allegedly stole mobile phone from a vehicle