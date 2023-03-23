SkyView
Soda City Live: A night of talent this Saturday for the MTC Showoff

Soda City Live: MTC Showoff
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday, Midlands Technical College is holding its annual talent show, the MTC Showoff. Ten students will compete for a chance to win $1,000. Kristin Cobb is the executive director of the Harbison Theatre. And Lee Price is the creative director at Midlands Tech. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to a night of entertainment.

The annual MTC Showoff features talented students, faculty, staff, and alumni as they compete for the title of “Biggest Showoff!” All final contestants will perform on stage and compete for the $1,000 first-place title and $500 runner-up title.

Lee will be interviewing the finalists after their performance which will be live fed into the theatre for patrons to watch. The MTC Showoff - a talent competition of students, faculty, staff, and alumni is this Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. It’s at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College which is at 7300 College Street in Irmo. Tickets are $20.

Purchase your ticket and learn more details at https://www.harbisontheatre.org/events/mtc-showoff.

