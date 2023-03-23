SkyView
“Please continue to pray for us;” says mother of three children murdered in Sumter

Five people dead after shooting at Sumter area home.
Five people dead after shooting at Sumter area home.(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Aletha Holliday, mother of the three children deceased children shot and killed in Sumter at the hands of her ex-husband, Charles Slacks, Jr., released a statement Thursday following the murders.

Holliday posted the following statement on Facebook alongside pictures of her late children, Aayden Holliday-Slacks, Aason Holliday-Slacks, and Ava Holliday.

From our family…thank you for your prayers, condolences, and expressions of love. We just want to share beautiful pictures with you of Ava, Aason, and Aayden. We love them and will keep them alive in our hearts and minds. Please continue to pray for us.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

