“Please continue to pray for us;” says mother of three children murdered in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Aletha Holliday, mother of the three children deceased children shot and killed in Sumter at the hands of her ex-husband, Charles Slacks, Jr., released a statement Thursday following the murders.

Holliday posted the following statement on Facebook alongside pictures of her late children, Aayden Holliday-Slacks, Aason Holliday-Slacks, and Ava Holliday.

“From our family…thank you for your prayers, condolences, and expressions of love. We just want to share beautiful pictures with you of Ava, Aason, and Aayden. We love them and will keep them alive in our hearts and minds. Please continue to pray for us.”

