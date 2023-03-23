Now is the time to plant a pizza garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pizza is a favorite food for about everyone. March is the month to start growing your own fresh toppings and herbs.

Sal Sharpe is with Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed off Hilltop Drive in Columbia. She joined WIS TV’s noon show to explain to viewers how to plant a pizza garden.

Sal says that tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and most herbs are slower growing compared to other summer favorites like squash, zucchini, beans, cucumbers, and corn. A warning from Sal, “Those germinate and grow fast and will quickly outgrow their containers and the room in your house if planted right now. Wait to start them.

For the seeds you do start now, you don’t need any fancy lights, as your plants will be indoor/outdoor plants for a while.

Fill up a cup with some good potting soil and mix with compost such as black cow. Sprinkle in your seeds. Next lightly cover with soil. The size of the seed is how deep to bury them.

Take your seedlings out on warm, sunny days, but bring in at night and on cooler to cold days.

Repot when the plants get about six-inches tall.

Keep taking them inside and out until around mid-May when the weather starts to stay warm.

Learn more about gardening at https://www.salslocalseed.com/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.