SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man with prosthetic leg who climbed transmission tower in West Columbia is brought down safely

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team safely brought down a man who climbed a transmission tower in West Columbia.

Officials say 59-year-old Michael Moore was talked down from the tower located at the intersection of Charleston Highway, Airport Boulevard, and Williams Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call for service at 4:20 p.m.

Moore was brought down uninjured and later transported to the hospital for medical and mental health evaluations.

West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Fire and Police Departments, and Lexington County Fire Department assisted during the incident.

West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce stated, “This type of call illustrates how our officers work with assisting those in a mental health crisis. I am thankful that we were able to bring Mr. Moore safely down and make the needed resources. Thank you to the Cayce Police Department, Cayce Fire Department, Lexington County Fire Department, and the West Columbia Fire Department for the assistance that they provided.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A man with a prosthetic leg is climbing a transmission tower on Charleston Highway, near Airport Boulevard in West Columbia.

According to our crew at the scene, traffic is being impacted.

WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
CPD have found missing woman Sheryl Morehouse.
Columbia Police have found missing woman last seen wearing work uniform
Newberry sheriff reports uptick in scams and forgery
$800 Walmart scam, among others, reported in Newberry County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday

Latest News

Man climbing tower in West Columbia is taken to ground by officials
Man climbing tower in West Columbia is taken to ground by officials
FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present...
South Carolina’s top accountant to resign after $3.5B error
S.C. Comptroller General Resigns
S.C. Comptroller General Resigns
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild night tonight and warm Friday
County budgets expected to reap massive revenue gains from solar farms- if projects are completed
County budgets expected to reap massive revenue gains from solar farms- if projects are completed