Man with prosthetic leg who climbed transmission tower in West Columbia is brought down safely

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team safely brought down a man who climbed a transmission tower in West Columbia.

Officials say 59-year-old Michael Moore was talked down from the tower located at the intersection of Charleston Highway, Airport Boulevard, and Williams Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call for service at 4:20 p.m.

Moore was brought down uninjured and later transported to the hospital for medical and mental health evaluations.

West Columbia Fire Department, Cayce Fire and Police Departments, and Lexington County Fire Department assisted during the incident.

West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce stated, “This type of call illustrates how our officers work with assisting those in a mental health crisis. I am thankful that we were able to bring Mr. Moore safely down and make the needed resources. Thank you to the Cayce Police Department, Cayce Fire Department, Lexington County Fire Department, and the West Columbia Fire Department for the assistance that they provided.”

