SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man with prosthetic leg climbs electric tower in West Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man with a prosthetic leg is climbing an electric tower on Charleston Highway, near Airport Boulevard in West Columbia.

According to our crew at the scene, traffic is being impacted.

WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
CPD have found missing woman Sheryl Morehouse.
Columbia Police have found missing woman last seen wearing work uniform
Newberry sheriff reports uptick in scams and forgery
$800 Walmart scam, among others, reported in Newberry County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday
Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton...
Podcast hosts release statement after publishing private Murdaugh jail call

Latest News

Midlands county officials provided WIS revenue projections showing large solar farm...
County budgets expected to reap massive revenue gains from solar farms- if projects are completed
Man with prosthetic leg climbs electric tower in Cayce
Man with prosthetic leg climbs electric tower in Cayce
Dyontae Jevon Gamble was arrested and charged with Murder, Assault and Battery 1st Degree,...
Man arrested and charged in connection with deadly drive by shooting in Manning
South Carolina's Legislative Black Caucus is celebrating 50 years of service this year.
Soda City Live: South Carolina’s Legislative Black Caucus Celebrates 50 Years