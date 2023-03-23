Man arrested and charged in connection with deadly drive by shooting in Manning

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a man in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting at 203 Reardon Street in Manning that resulted in the death of a woman.

On Wednesday deputies arrested and charged Dyontae Jevon Gamble with Murder, Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.

Gamble was denied bond.

Officials say the shooting occurred Thursday, Feb. 2.

During the shooting one of the victims, Lelanni Marie Durham was struck and passed away from her injuries.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation of this case.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859. You may also contact the Manning Police Department via Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 803-433-8025.

