Lexington police looking to identify woman who allegedly stole mobile phone from a vehicle

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington police are looking to identify a woman who has allegedly stolen a mobile phone from a vehicle in the parking lot of Flight Deck on Old Chapin Road Saturday, March 4.

Police say the woman left the parking lot walking toward Park Road.

LPD needs to identify this individual who is alleged to have stolen a mobile phone from a vehicle in the parking lot of Flight Deck on Old Chapin Road on March 4, 2023.



The individual left the parking lot walking towards Park Road. pic.twitter.com/xsulMlaY3N — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 23, 2023

