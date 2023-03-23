SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington police looking to identify woman who allegedly stole mobile phone from a vehicle

Police say the woman left the parking lot walking toward Park Road.
Police say the woman left the parking lot walking toward Park Road.(Lexington Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington police are looking to identify a woman who has allegedly stolen a mobile phone from a vehicle in the parking lot of Flight Deck on Old Chapin Road Saturday, March 4.

Police say the woman left the parking lot walking toward Park Road.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Male victim identified in shooting that left five dead, including three children.
Male victim identified in Sumter shooting that left five dead
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday
Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton...
Podcast hosts release statement after publishing private Murdaugh jail call
CPD have found missing woman Sheryl Morehouse.
Columbia Police have found missing woman last seen wearing work uniform
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Latest News

Aletha Holliday posted the following statement on Facebook alongside pictures of her late...
“Please continue to pray for us;” says mother of three children murdered in Sumter
CPD have found missing woman Sheryl Morehouse.
Columbia Police have found missing woman last seen wearing work uniform
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds clearing out this afternoon and temperatures are warming up
Tick finding concerns SC researchers
New invasive tick concerns researchers