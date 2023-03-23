SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs get back to the 80s after early fog

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dense morning fog will eventually give way to a good deal of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Dense morning fog will linger for our Thursday start. Safe travels out there!
  • Into the afternoon today, we have temps climbing into the lower mid-80s with increasing sunshine.
  • Friday will see likely highs into the upper 80s, with abundant sunshine for the region.
  • Isolated storm chances return to the forecast Saturday, likely later into the day now. Highs can still reach the low 80s.
  • Sunday dries out as highs remain similar to Saturday.
  • Rain showers are slated to return again on Monday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)

A good Thursday morning my friends! Early morning fog remains in place for the region with most temps ranging widely in the 50s.

Sunshine eventually breaks out into our Thursday, as highs make an impressive jump to a range in the lower and mid-80s. Warmth finally!

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Friday we have more sunshine, upper 50s to 60 in the morning, and upper 80s by the afternoon. A day to turn on the A/C!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

A cold front moves in Saturday and that increases our potential to see spotty showers and a few storms. P.M. highs look to still top out just above 80.

Partly sunny skies should win out on Sunday, with highs again making their way to the lower 80s.

Showers should push back in again for the start of our work and school week. Monday highs fall back to the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Dense early fog leads to increasing p.m. sunshine, with much warmer highs in the lower mid-80s. We’re getting back to some toasty temperatures!

Friday: A great deal of sunshine with slightly warmer highs back to the upper 80s.

Saturday: Spotty showers with a few afternoon storms possible. Milder morning lows in the low 60s, with an afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs again around 80 or just above.

Monday: Showers push back into the region with highs falling back to the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Some showers try to linger with peeks of sun. Cooler highs in the upper 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people dead after shooting at Sumter area home.
WATCH: Team coverage of Sumter shooting that left five people dead, including three children
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday
Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton...
Podcast hosts release statement after publishing private Murdaugh jail call
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/22/2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 03/22/2023