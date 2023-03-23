FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild night tonight and warm Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are soaring into the upper 80s Friday afternoon, then we have a chance of storms Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Lows tonight get down into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Upper 80s by Friday afternoon with tons of sun!

We have a chance of some storms Saturday with a 40% chance.

A few of the storms could become severe, but the risk of severe weather is low.

We’ve increased the chance of rain to 30% Sunday late afternoon and evening.

Monday has a 70% chance of showers as a front stalls near our region.

Showers linger for Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain and highs reaching the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight is mild with lows near 60 and mostly clear skies. High pressure holds on to our weather creating sinking air bringing us the clear sky.

Friday is downright warm with highs reaching the upper 80s! Skies are sunny with high pressure moving over to the east.

Saturday we have another mild day. A cold front is approaching from the west. This, along with our warm temps will bring a chance of showers and storms. Right now it looks to be around a 40% chance for the mid morning to early afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s to upper 70s.

Sunday is mainly dry throughout the morning and early afternoon, but we see a 30% chance of showers by the late afternoon into the evening. Another system comes in from the south and brings a front that stalls over the area overnight. Morning lows reach the mid 60s and highs remain in the low 80s.

Monday we have near 60 in the morning with a good chance of showers, near a 70% shot. The rain looks to mainly be in the morning, then we see clearing for the afternoon. High temps are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s and highs reach the upper 60s. The stalled front is still hanging out over the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies with lows near 60.

Friday: A great deal of sunshine with very warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Spotty showers with a few afternoon storms possible, 40% chance. Milder morning lows in the low 60s, with an afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs again around 80 or just above. 30% chance of afternoon/evening showers.

Monday: Showers push back into the region for the morning (70%) with highs falling back to the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Some showers try to linger with peeks of sun. Cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Morning lows in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 60s.

