Columbia mother arrested for homicide by child abuse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is reporting a mother is being charged with the death of her baby.

Deputies say 31-year-old Breonte Glasgow was arrested after the Richland County Coroner’s Office notified RCSD investigators of the suspicious death of an infant.

On the morning of Saturday, March 11, Glasgow called 911 to report her baby was not breathing. The infant was transported to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead said detectives.

Authorities say Glasgow’s three other children were taken to the Department of Social Services the same day.

An investigation revealed the baby had suffered multiple injuries including broken bones while in the care of Glasgow. She was the sole caregiver of the victim and his three siblings.

Detectives also found out from the investigation the other siblings suffered multiple injuries while in Glasgow’s care.

Glasgow is being charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and homicide by child abuse. She is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

