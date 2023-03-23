City of Columbia introducing summer enrichment program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is introducing its summer enrichment program for kids.

The event runs from June 5 - August 4, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. The program is for children ages 5-12.

The program will be held at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St.

For more information, please call 803-255-8161 or register online here.

