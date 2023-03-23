SkyView
City of Columbia introducing summer enrichment program

Program for kids during the summer in the city of Columbia
City of Columbia hosting summer enrichment program.
City of Columbia hosting summer enrichment program.(City of Columbia)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is introducing its summer enrichment program for kids.

The event runs from June 5 - August 4, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. The program is for children ages 5-12.

The program will be held at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center at 2611 Grant St.

For more information, please call 803-255-8161 or register online here.

