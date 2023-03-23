Awareness: Roots of the Gullah Geechee language

This week on Awareness, Billie Jean Shaw spoke to Gullah Geechee educator Dr. Jessica Berry and CPD deputy Melron Kelly.

This week on Awareness, Billie Jean Shaw spoke to Gullah Geechee educator Dr. Jessica Berry. A native of the low country, Dr. Berry has created a platform to dispel the myths about the Gullah Geechee culture, including the language. Billie Jean Shaw also spoke to Columbia Police Department’s Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, who is now the president of the South Carolina chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, an organization that serves as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action.

The Gullah Geechee language, is an English-based creole language spoken mostly in the coastal areas of Georgia, Florida and of course South Carolina. For example, if you visit Charleston and surrounding areas, you will hear people speaking “Geechee,” which people often don’t consider a language. Joining Billie Jean Shaw on Awareness, is Dr. Jessica Berry, an educational consultant for the State Department of Education who has created an online platform as the “Geechee Scholar” to educate people and dispel the myths of the Gullah Geechee language. Dr. Berry is also the author of “The Little Gullah Geechee Book: A Guide for the Come Ya” which can be purchased on Amazon. You can follow her on Instagram at @thegeecheescholar and visit her Youtube page by clicking here.

Columbia Police Department’s Deputy Chief Melron Kelly is the newly elected President of the South Carolina chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives also known as NOBLE. The organization describes itself as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide that represent chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners. This week on Awareness, Deputy Chief Kelly explains his role as president and hoe the community can support Noble.

Billie Jean Shaw continues her conversation with Columbia Police Department’s Deputy Chief Melron Kelly who was recently elected as the president of the South Carolina chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives also known as NOBLE. During this segment, Deputy Chief Kelly explains the importance of fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the Black community which includes diversity in law enforcement. To visit employment opportunities with Columbia Police Department visit https://columbiapd.net/.

