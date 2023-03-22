West Columbia police searching for missing man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a man reported missing.

Police say 31-year-old Byron Jeffrey Davis, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 174 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip through Midlands Crimestoppers through crimesc.com or the P3 tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.