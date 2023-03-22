SkyView
West Columbia police searching for missing man

Police say Byron Jeffrey Davis, 31, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black...
Police say Byron Jeffrey Davis, 31, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants.(West Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a man reported missing.

Police say 31-year-old Byron Jeffrey Davis, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 174 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip through Midlands Crimestoppers through crimesc.com or the P3 tips app.

