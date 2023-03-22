SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards

Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of select Sunbeam heated blankets.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes about 43,000 queen-sized blankets made by Sunbeam as the items could overheat and create a fire or burn hazard.

Officials said there have been 13 reports of the blankets overheating with no injuries currently reported.

The blankets included in the recall were sold on Amazon and in small independent stores from September 2022 through January 2023 for $120.

According to the recall alert, the blankets have a model number of 32810027 with the Sunbeam logo and model number printed on the wash label.

The blankets were sold with detachable controllers in nine different colors from ivory to dark green.

The safety commission advised consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the blankets. Those affected by the recall can contact Star Elite regarding the refund process at 877-383-6399 or online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate found dead in cell at a Richland County area state prison
Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to...
Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting, elderly man killed
Strength of Karsyn
Soda City Live: Karsyn’s strength, mother shares importance of advocating for your child with daughter’s cancer diagnosis

Latest News

New details in the death of Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith’s death now being considered a homicide, attorneys say
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing...
Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013