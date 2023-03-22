Stephen Smith’s death now being considered a homicide, attorneys say

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Attorneys for the family of Stephen Smith said his death is now being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as a homicide.

Smith’s body was found along a rural Hampton County road more than seven years ago.

His mysterious death was initially ruled a hit-and-run, but the SLED reopened his case based on information gathered while investigating the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Earlier this week, Sandy Smith, Stephen’s mother, said she will seek to have his body exhumed as part of an independent investigation as she seeks to find closure in her son’s death.

“SLED officials have revealed that they did not need to exhume Stephen Smith’s body to convince them that his death was a homicide. However, they will be present and participate in any exhumation of Stephen’s body to gather more evidence. We are committed to finding out what really happened, and getting the peace and justice the Smith family deserves” Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter said in a joint statement on Tuesday night.

SLED Chief Mark Keel called Bland to disclose the revelation.

Keel also said that the agency was waiting until the conclusion of the Murdaugh murder trial to make the announcement out of concern that it could influence potential witnesses.

More SLED resources will be devoted to Smith’s case moving forward, according to Bland.

This announcement was what Sandy Smith had said for years, and what her newly-attained attorneys said in a press conference on Monday.

They said they believed a “fresh set of eyes” would reveal the truth about what happened to Stephen.

“I just love my son, and since I couldn’t protect him, I’m going to fight for him,” Smith said.

