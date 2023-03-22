Southern-inspired restaurant to open in BullStreet District

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tupelo Honey Cafe is coming to the Midlands in 2024.

The new restaurant will occupy retail space on the ground floor of Bennet at BullStreet, located in the geographic center of the BullStreet District.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina native restaurant said it will feature a variety of brunch, lunch, and dinner options, including its most popular southern dishes such as honey-dusted fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles.

“When I first visited the BullStreet District, I knew it was not a matter of if we wanted to be there, but when. The ‘when’ is now,” says Stephen Frabitore, CEO of Tupelo Honey Cafe. “BullStreet is a vibrant, mixed-use district that reflects the authenticity of downtown Columbia, and we are excited to be a part of all the good things happening in the district and city.”

The restaurant will feature a bar where guests can choose from cocktails such as, “Peach Don’t Kill My Vibe,” a sparkling sangria; “Tupelomo,” a fruity tequila cocktail; and “The Debutante,” a twist on a classic vodka drink with house-made lavender lemonade.

Tupelo Honey was founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2000. The chain has currently 20 restaurants in 13 states, two of which are in S.C. in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

“Tupelo Honey coming to the BullStreet not only solidifies Columbia’s status as a great culinary destination in the southeast, but it is also a powerful statement on the growth and development of businesses in this district,” says Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corporation, the master developer of the BullStreet District. “With their proven track record of success and commitment to excellence, Tupelo Honey brings a reputation that is both celebrated and well-deserved, adding to the vision of BullStreet becoming a premier destination for all of the Midlands.”

