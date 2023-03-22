SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Southern-inspired restaurant to open in BullStreet District

Tupelo Honey Cafe is coming to the Bennet at Bullstreet in 2024.
Tupelo Honey Cafe is coming to the Bennet at Bullstreet in 2024.(Tupelo Honey Cafe)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tupelo Honey Cafe is coming to the Midlands in 2024.

The new restaurant will occupy retail space on the ground floor of Bennet at BullStreet, located in the geographic center of the BullStreet District.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina native restaurant said it will feature a variety of brunch, lunch, and dinner options, including its most popular southern dishes such as honey-dusted fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles.

“When I first visited the BullStreet District, I knew it was not a matter of if we wanted to be there, but when. The ‘when’ is now,” says Stephen Frabitore, CEO of Tupelo Honey Cafe. “BullStreet is a vibrant, mixed-use district that reflects the authenticity of downtown Columbia, and we are excited to be a part of all the good things happening in the district and city.”

The restaurant will feature a bar where guests can choose from cocktails such as, “Peach Don’t Kill My Vibe,” a sparkling sangria; “Tupelomo,” a fruity tequila cocktail; and “The Debutante,” a twist on a classic vodka drink with house-made lavender lemonade.

Tupelo Honey was founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2000. The chain has currently 20 restaurants in 13 states, two of which are in S.C. in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

“Tupelo Honey coming to the BullStreet not only solidifies Columbia’s status as a great culinary destination in the southeast, but it is also a powerful statement on the growth and development of businesses in this district,” says Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corporation, the master developer of the BullStreet District. “With their proven track record of success and commitment to excellence, Tupelo Honey brings a reputation that is both celebrated and well-deserved, adding to the vision of BullStreet becoming a premier destination for all of the Midlands.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
New details in the death of Stephen Smith
SLED investigating Stephen Smith’s death as a homicide
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation

Latest News

Lexington police searching for minivan driver
Lexington police searching for minivan driver who allegedly stole several checks from church mailbox
Initial rendering of Cirba Solutions' planned South Carolina flagship facility.
Battery recycler creating 300+ new jobs in Richland Co. with new plant
Police say Byron Jeffrey Davis, 31, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black...
West Columbia police searching for missing man
Shooting in Sumter left five people dead.
Five people dead, including three children after shooting in Sumter