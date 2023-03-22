SkyView
South Carolina State Fair’s Spring Fair Food Drive-Through returns in April

The annual food event will happen from April 16 through April 22. The event is said to feature traditional fair food and drinks, including Fiske fries, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.(© Amanda Cooper/LinsLus Images & Photography | Amanda Cooper)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair announced the return of its annual Spring Fair Food Drive-Through.

The annual food event will happen from April 16 through April 22. The event is said to feature traditional fair food and drinks, including Fiske fries, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.

“We are excited to bring the magic of fair food to our community with the annual Spring Fair Food Drive-Through,” says Nancy Smith, general manager of the South Carolina State Fair. “We know how much people look forward to enjoying their favorite fair foods each fall, and we’re thrilled to be able to satisfy those cravings during the spring season. This year, we’re looking forward to presenting more options for our visitors — from our Walk-In Kickoff Day, to dine-in picnic table seating, to our free movie nights.”

During the week, other events will take place such as:

  • Walk-In Kickoff Day: Saturday, April 15
  • Spring Fair Food Drive-Through: Sunday, April 16 – Saturday, April 22
  • Movie Nights: Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22

More information about the events can be found by clicking here.

