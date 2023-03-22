Soda City Live: Party like it’s the 70′s for your colon prep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It’s Colon Cancer Awareness Month - a time to schedule your colonoscopy. There’s a group of doctors and advocates in Columbia who turn the prep you have to drink ahead of your colonoscopy into a party by gathering patients together in a festive environment - always with a theme. This year, they held a 70′s party since it’s time for those born in the 1970′s to have their colonoscopies.

Dr. Raj Vasudeva is a gastroenterologist with Consultants in Gastroenterology. Bhavna Vasudeva is an advocate for many health causes in our state. Dr. Delicia Robinson is a pathologist with the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network. She just underwent a colonoscopy - especially important after finding out she’s considered at-risk. And Annie Thibault is the executive director of the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network. She recently went to the White House on the subject.

To learn more about Consultants in Gastroenterology go to https://www.scgastro.com/. And to learn more about the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network go to https://www.crcfacts.com/.

