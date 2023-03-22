Richland School District Two holds a special meeting focusing on student safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A special committee is working to make schools in Richland School District Two safer.

Richland District Two has 41 locations with 28,000 students. At a more than an hour-long meeting, the Safety and Security Committee spoke about ideas to make all of their students and staff as safe as possible.

Committee Chair Angela Nash says “I think we want to get to where the teachers and students all feel safe. We want to have the students focus and learn. Education, they can come into a classroom and learn.”

This school year at times violence has overshadowed education. At Richland Northeast police have used tasers and arrested two students for fighting.

A student was put in handcuffs for having a gun on campus and deputies have arrested seven students for fighting and one had a knife.

Dr. Monica Scott, School Board Vice Chair says “I’m excited to hear my colleagues are in support of metal detectors. I’ve been in favor of them since 2012. It is key to know metal detectors won’t take away things that have already made it’s way into the schools. But it is a deterrent for students who are thinking about bringing things in to do harm to themselves or others.”

The next Safety and Security meeting is set for April 17, 2023.

