SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Two school administrators were shot on Wednesday morning at a Denver high school after a handgun was found on a student subjected to daily searches, authorities said.

The male, juvenile suspect remained at large and the gun was not immediately recovered following the shooting at East High School, Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in an area away from classrooms as the student was undergoing a daily search as part of a “safety plan,” officials said. One of the administrators was critically injured and was undergoing surgery at an area hospital. The second victim was in stable condition, Thomas said. Both victims are male.

Thomas said police know the identity of the suspect and were confident they would apprehend him.

“He obviously is armed and dangerous and willing to use the weapon, as we’ve learned this morning,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, warning the community as they search for the suspect.

Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near the school.

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting had transferred to East High School from another district, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said. Officials did not reveal why the student was subject to daily searches.

Marrero said safety plans for students are enacted in response to “past educational and also behavioral experiences,” adding that it’s a common practice throughout Colorado’s public schools.

The school, not far from downtown near a busy street that cuts through the city, was placed on lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

Denver Public Schools confirmed the victims were administrators. Hundreds of parents lined up along a road near the school, with the scene sealed off by police.

Wednesday was also the second anniversary of 10 people being shot and killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
New details in the death of Stephen Smith
SLED investigating Stephen Smith’s death as a homicide
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation

Latest News

The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works
Albemarle facility coming to Chester county.
300+ jobs, $1.3 billion investment coming to Chester County