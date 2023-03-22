SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Missing Columbia man safely located

Police say Byron Jeffrey Davis, 31, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black...
Police say Byron Jeffrey Davis, 31, was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants.(West Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man reported missing Wednesday morning was safely located, authorities say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a man reported missing.

Police say 31-year-old Byron Jeffrey Davis, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 174 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit an anonymous tip through Midlands Crimestoppers through crimesc.com or the P3 tips app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people dead after shooting at Sumter area home.
Five people dead, including three children after shooting in Sumter
Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
New details in the death of Stephen Smith
SLED investigating Stephen Smith’s death as a murder

Latest News

Three children, two adults dead after shooting in Sumter
Three children, two adults dead after shooting in Sumter
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday
handcuffs
Man involved in a shooting incident sentenced to more than 3 years in Federal Prison
Albemarle facility coming to Chester county.
300+ jobs, $1.3 billion investment coming to Chester County
Studio 54 Ballet takes the stage at Kroger Center
Studio 54 Ballet takes the stage at Kroger Center