Lexington police searching for minivan driver who allegedly stole several checks from church’s mailbox

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a driver who allegedly stole several checks from the mailbox of a church.

Officers say the driver stole checks from the mailbox at Harvest Church on Sunset Boulevard on January 26.

LPD needs to identify the unknown driver of this minivan, who is alleged to have stolen several checks from the mailbox at Harvest Church on Sunset Boulevard on January 26, 2023.



The minivan is believed to be a 2004-2010 Toyota Sienna with a black bumper and damage... pic.twitter.com/de8IfjAmMR — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 22, 2023

Investigators believe the minivan is a 2004-2010 Toyota Sienna with a bumper and damage on both passenger side fenders.

If you have information about this case, please contact Crimestoppers or Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

