Lexington police searching for minivan driver who allegedly stole several checks from church’s mailbox

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a driver who allegedly stole several checks from the mailbox of a church.

Officers say the driver stole checks from the mailbox at Harvest Church on Sunset Boulevard on January 26.

Investigators believe the minivan is a 2004-2010 Toyota Sienna with a bumper and damage on both passenger side fenders.

If you have information about this case, please contact Crimestoppers or Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

