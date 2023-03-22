SkyView
Five people dead, including three children after shooting in Sumter

Shooting in Sumter left five people dead.
Shooting in Sumter left five people dead.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting at a Sumter area home.

Chief Russell F. Roark III said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at a White Trail Circle residence and appeared to be a domestic-related shooting.

Investigators the three children and two men, one who is believed to be the shooter, were found shot and killed.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

