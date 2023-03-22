FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers move out and warm air arrives Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a few showers this evening then warm air surges in from the south for Thursday getting temps into the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

40% chance of some evening showers, best chance of rain is north of Winnsboro.

Lows tonight are in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Mid 80s Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Upper 80s Friday with sunny skies expected.

Rain and thunder returns for Saturday (60% chance) with continued warm temps.

Small chance of rain lingers into Sunday, our next chance of rain comes in overnight into Monday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Rain chances go down as the night progresses. Expect a 40% chance of showers this evening then some clouds in the early morning hours. Lows reach the low 50s, so much warmer conditions than previous nights.

A surge of warm air comes in Thursday with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Southern flow takes hold with gusts up to 20 to 25mph. Skies are partly cloudy.

Lows are near 61 Friday morning and highs reach the upper 80s by the afternoon. A nice ridge of high pressure sits over the region.

A cold front nears from the west and brings more warm air from the south before it passes through. This keeps temps from cooling down so lows are in the low 60s. By mid-morning we have a 60% chance of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Right now around 0.25-0.5″ is possible.

Sunday morning we have low 60s and highs reach the low 80s. There’s some hints that we might need to increase the chance of rain for Sunday afternoon as another low pressure system nears from the southwest. There’s a 20% chance of a shower or two as of now, but as you can see below, the Euro model brings wet weather to the region.

The low arrives Monday with a 60% chance of rain showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: 40% chance of some early evening showers then mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with much warmer highs in the mid-80s. We’re getting back to some toasty temperatures!

Friday: A great deal of sunshine with slightly warmer highs back to the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, especially in the morning. Milder morning lows in the low 60s, with an afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few chances of storms are possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs again to the lower 80s. Chances are near 20%.

Monday: Lighter showers push back into the region (60%) with highs falling back to the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and highs reaching the low 70s. There’s a 40% chance of showers.

