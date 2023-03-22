FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more day until our big warm-up!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cloudier conditions hold up today with highs getting into the 60s, but 80s are on the way tomorrow.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We are not as cold as yesterday, but we’re still cold with morning temps near 40. Highs will likely struggle their way around 65 degrees today.

Warmer temperatures will return in impressive fashion tomorrow.

By Thursday we have temps climbing into the lower mid-80s with sunshine and clouds!

Friday will see highs in the upper mid-80s, with abundant sunshine for the region.

Showers return to the forecast Saturday, likely for the morning. Highs should still be around 80-82 for the afternoon.

Sunday dries out as highs remain similar to Saturday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Happy Wednesday all! Today, our high pressure system is moving away, as clouds keep on the increase.

There’s a chance of a few showers. Lows are around 40 or so this morning, and highs will struggle to the mid-60s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Sunshine will mix with clouds into Thursday, as highs make an impressive jump to a range in the lower mid-80s. Warmth finally!

On Friday we have more sunshine, upper 50s in the morning and upper mid-80s by the afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

A cold front moves in Saturday morning and that increases our potential to see scattered showers, but p.m. highs look to still top out around 82.

Partly sunny skies should win out on Sunday, with highs again making their way to the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Clouds rapidly increase with a few stray showers around. Highs struggle to the mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with much warmer highs in the lower mid-80s. We’re getting back to some toasty temperatures!

Friday: A great deal of sunshine with slightly warmer highs back to the upper mid-80s.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, especially in the morning. Milder morning lows in the low 60s, with an afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies with highs again to the lower 80s.

Monday: Lighter showers push back into the region with highs falling back to the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.