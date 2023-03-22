Columbia Police searching for missing woman last seen in work uniform

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 55-year-old Sheryl Morehouse.

Investigators say Morehouse was last seen on Tuesday, March 14, by her roommate wearing her McDonald’s restaurant uniform.

Law enforcement also says she did not show up at work for her shift.

Officers are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers.

🚨Missing Person. Do you know the whereabouts of 55-year-old Sheryl Morehouse? Her roommate last saw her on 3/14 in her McDonald's restaurant work attire. Morehouse didn't show up for her shift. (Garners Ferry Rd.) Contact #Crimestoppers w/tips to help locate Morehouse. pic.twitter.com/QPrKUMsHY5 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 22, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.