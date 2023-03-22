SkyView
Columbia Police searching for missing woman last seen in work uniform

CPD is searching for missing woman Sheryl Morehouse.
CPD is searching for missing woman Sheryl Morehouse.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 55-year-old Sheryl Morehouse.

Investigators say Morehouse was last seen on Tuesday, March 14, by her roommate wearing her McDonald’s restaurant uniform.

Law enforcement also says she did not show up at work for her shift.

Officers are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers.

