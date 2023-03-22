SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a reception at the White House Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend, and Harris is expected to deliver remarks.

The reception is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Since 1995, American presidents have issued annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month to celebrate the contributions women have made to the nation and “the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields,” according to the official U.S. government website for Women’s History Month.

“This month, as we continue our work to advance gender equity and equality, let us celebrate the contributions of women throughout our history and honor the stories that have too often gone untold,” Biden said in his proclamation this year.

“Let us recognize that fundamental freedoms are interconnected: When opportunities for women are withheld, we all suffer; and when women’s lives are improved, we all gain. Let us strive to create a Nation where every woman and girl knows that her possibilities know no bounds in America.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
New details in the death of Stephen Smith
SLED investigating Stephen Smith’s death as a murder
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation

Latest News

The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
A superintendent donated a kidney to one of her teachers in need.
‘That’s pretty special’: Superintendent donates kidney to teacher in need
Regis Martinez explains the impawcations of SCOTUS case Jack Daniels v VIP Products
Squeaky toy causes trademark dog-fight at the Supreme Court
Squeaky toy causes trademark dog-fight at the Supreme Court
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works