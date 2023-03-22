SkyView
Battery recycler creating 300+ new jobs in Richland Co. with new plant

Cirba Solutions building new flagship plant in Richland County.
Initial rendering of Cirba Solutions' planned South Carolina flagship facility.
Initial rendering of Cirba Solutions' planned South Carolina flagship facility.(PRNewswire)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Cirba Solutions is investing $300 million for a new plant in Richland County. The plant will be a lithium-ion battery recycling and reprocessing facility.

Officials say the plant will be at the Pineview Industrial Park spanning over 200 acres and the company will be looking to hire 300 + full-time employees within five years as it develops what will become its flagship facility.

“Richland County is proud to welcome yet another successful business to Pineview Industrial Park,” said County Council Chair Overture Walker. “We are grateful that Cirba Solutions, an industry leader that promotes solutions for a sustainable economy, is investing in our community.”

On Tuesday, March 21, the Richland Co. Council approved a 40-year fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Cirba Solutions.

Cirba Solutions’ battery materials manufacturing facility is the latest addition to the industrial park, the park is also home to fiberglass manufacturer Jushi USA, Miwon Specialty Chemical USA Inc., and Mark Anthony Brewing, the maker of White Claw hard seltzer.

The company aims to begin operations at the new facility by the end of 2023 and expand in phases through 2027, for over 400,000 square footage of operational footprint.

If you are looking for employment at the new facility, you can search for jobs here.

