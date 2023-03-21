SkyView
U.S. Congressman and S.C. Senator donates $1 million to the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Congressman James Clyburn and S.C. Senator Brad Hutto have donated nearly $1 million in funding to the Cecil Williams Rights Museum in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Senator Hutto presented a check for $250,000 to Cecil Williams and Barbara Williams, the co-founders of the museum.

The $250,000 comes from the South Carolina General Assembly and will provide operating funds for the museum. Mr. Williams has personally funded the museum for the first four years of its existence.

There will be an additional $700,000 donated that will help with the renovation of the State Theater at the Historic Railroad Corner for the museum.

“We know that Orangeburg is really the epicenter of the civil rights movement in South Carolina and we are not saying things didn’t happen in other places but many many of the big things happened right here and they are documented on these walls because one man had a camera,” said Hutto.

Cecil Williams is a renowned Civil Rights Activist and photographer.

Take a virtual tour of the museum here, you can learn more about the photography work of Mr. Williams by calling 803-531-1662.

