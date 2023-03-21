SkyView
United for Veterans: Fairways to Freedom Charity Golf tournament

Charity golf tournament to raise funds for adaptive golfers.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The second annual Fairways to Freed Charity golf event was held at the Cobblestone Golf Club in Blythewood on Monday, March 20.

Tournament to raise funds for adaptive golfers
The goal of the tournament is to raise money for equipment to help golfers with disabilities. WIS partnered with the Range fore Hope foundation through our United for Veterans initiative.

Charity golf tournament to raise funds for adaptive golfers.
Last year, the Range fore Hope Foundation was able to secure several adaptive golf carts and train over 30 volunteers.

Charity tournament to raise funds for adaptive golfers
Alvin King, founder of Range Fore Hope said “This tournament was started last year to help adaptive golfers and if you’re unfamiliar with what adaptive golf is, it’s golfers with disabilities. Range Fore Hope specifically helps military members are their families. From active duty, veterans, their dependents as well as family members. We have carts that will help people with spinal injuries as well as all other types of injuries.”

For more information about Range Fore Hope, visit their website here.

