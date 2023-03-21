Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Little Grace is great on TV with her winning art project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday - the 2023 Litter Trashes Everyone Art Contest. More students are getting involved in the competition that benefits all of us. It’s put on by Palmetto Pride.

Rosemarie Grace Williams is the Midlands contest winner. She is a second grader at Clear Dot Charter School in downtown Columbia. Kara Watson is her art teacher and has been teaching at Clear Dot Charter School for three years. And Sarah Lyles is the executive director of Palmetto Pride - the anti-litter organization that holds the annual art contest. They joined WIS TV Midday to talk about the yearly competition that continues to gain in popularity.

Palmetto Pride announced the winners of the 2023 Litter Trashes Everyone Art Contest at the South Carolina State House. This calendar year saw a 52% increase in school participation, with 147 schools across the state and 18,255 students. Annually, there are five winners (Statewide, Pee Dee, Lowcountry, Midlands, and Upstate). The Statewide winner’s artwork is displayed on Palmetto Pride’s volunteer t-shirts for the following year.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, joined by the students’ legislators, recognized and congratulated this year’s winners. They are Venus Marin, 5th Grade at Bell’s Crossing Elementary in Simpsonville (State), Drake Lynch, 5th Grade at All Saints Episcopal Day School in Florence (Pee Dee), Lily Duncan, 4th Grade at Berkeley Elementary in Moncks Corner (Lowcountry), Rosemarie Grace Williams, 2nd Grade at Clear Dot Elementary in Columbia (Midlands), and Lyric Holliday, 5th Grade at Tigerville Elementary in Taylors (Upstate).

