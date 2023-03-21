Soda City Live: School Ministries invites you to dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - I’m looking forward to emceeing a special dinner this Thursday night for an organization called School Ministries. The free event is open to those of you wanting to learn more about Released Time Bible Education.

The keynote speaker will be Kelvin Cochrane, the former Atlanta Fire Chief who was fired for his religious beliefs in 2015. Ken Brevik is the executive director of School Ministries, the organization that oversees the Released Time programs across not only South Carolina but the nation.

School Ministries helps local Christians and churches start Released Time Bible Education programs across South Carolina and the nation. Released Time is the legal way for K-12 public school students to study the Bible as an academic class during the school day.

School Ministries will hold a special dinner this Thursday, March 23, to explain more about Released Time Bible Education.

The event is in Jackson Hall at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The reception starts at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30.

It’s free, but you’re asked to register on the School Ministries’ website at https://schoolministries.org/events/83-2023-vision-dinner.

